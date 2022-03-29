Hilaria Baldwin Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are expanding their family once again. The couple announced on March 29 that "another Baldwinito is coming this fall." See their family reveal below.

By Jess Cohen Mar 29, 2022 7:00 PMTags
BabiesAlec BaldwinCouplesCelebritiesHilaria Baldwin
Watch: Hilaria Gives Birth to 5th Child With Alec Baldwin

The Baldwin family is getting a new addition later this year.

On March 29, Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin announced they're expecting another baby together. "After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," Hilaria, who previously opened up about suffering a miscarriage in 2019, captioned her Instagram post. "We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise."

The author and the 30 Rock alum are already parents to kids Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3 and Eduardo, 18 months, and Maria Lucia, 13 months, who they welcomed via surrogate. Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland Baldwin, 26, who he shares with his ex, Kim Basinger.

Along with her message, Hilaria also shared a video from when they told their kids about her pregnancy, noting, "As you can see, they are super excited!"

photos
Alec Baldwin & Hilaria Thomas: Road to Romance

"Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives," she continued. "A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I've missed you during my break from social media…I'm back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call 'life.' Our love to you and your loved ones."

Trending Stories

1

John Travolta and Son Ben Adopt Dog Mac & Cheese From the Oscars

2

Jaden Smith and More React After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

3

Tinder Swindler’s Simon Leviev Makes Some Big Claims On IG Live

Alec also shared the baby news on his own social media page, captioning his  Instagram, "A repost from my wife, @hilariabaldwin."

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Indeed, the Baldwin family has been through many highs and lows in recent years. In February, four months after Alec discharged a prop gun that killed Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set, her husband filed a wrongful death lawsuit, naming Alec as one of the defendants. The complaint, which was filed in New Mexico, stated that Alec "recklessly shot and killed Halyna" and claimed he and other defendants named in the case "failed to perform industry standard safety checks and follow basic gun safety rules while using real guns to produce the movie Rust, with fatal consequences."

In response, Alec's attorneys told E! News in part, "Any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false." His legal team also noted they are continuing to cooperate with authorities.

Trending Stories

1

John Travolta and Son Ben Adopt Dog Mac & Cheese From the Oscars

2

Jaden Smith and More React After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

3

Tinder Swindler’s Simon Leviev Makes Some Big Claims On IG Live

4
Exclusive

Kate Beckinsale Keeps Warm in Jason Momoa's Jacket at Oscars Party

5

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Oscar Photos Are Award Worthy

Latest News

This Is Us Producer Teases Randall's "Emotional" Next Chapter

13 Regencycore Styles Inspired by Bridgerton Season 2

Find Out Which Shondaland Alum Is Heading to Grey's Anatomy

It's Time to Step Inside Ashley Tisdale's Gorgeous Los Angeles Home

Check Out Jessica Simpson's Vibrant & Wild Spring 2022 Collection Here

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Sale Extended: Save 40% On These 20 Products

Prepare to Fall for Bravo's New Series Love Match Atlanta