Save Up to 70% On These 20 Free People Finds Before They Sell Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Are you in the mood for a closet refresh? Whether you're looking to build a capsule wardrobe or just add some special pieces to your closet, Free People has what you're looking for. From dressed-up events to working out to a chill night at home, Free People has you covered with versatile styles that work for many different occasions.

That's why you need to head over to the sale section. There are some true gems in there, at unbelievable prices, just waiting for you to shop with discounts up to 70%. Check out these pieces and add them to your cart ASAP before someone else beats you to it.