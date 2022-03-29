Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock for “Unacceptable” Behavior at Oscars 2022

Will Smith has addressed his infamous Oscars 2022 altercation after he slapped Chris Rock onstage for making a dig at his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
In an Instagram post on March 28, Will shared that while he does not condone his own behavior, the nature of Chris' joke is what pushed him over.
"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," Will wrote. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."
Will continued by issuing a public apology to Chris, writing, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."
While presenting an award on Sunday, Chris made a joke about Jada's shaved head. Will then walked onstage, slapped the comedian and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your f--king mouth!" It turns out Will and Jada have some history with Chris and his jabs at the Oscars.
In his apology note on March 28, the King Richard actor also took the chance to recognize the Academy, his King Richard castmates and the family of Richard Williams, who Will depicted in his film.
"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world," he said. "I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us."
Will ended his message on a note of reflection, writing, "I am a work in progress."
About half an hour after the outburst, Will took the stage to accept the Best Actor award for his work in King Richard. The actor issued a tearful acceptance speech, apologizing for the altercation.
Following the award show incident, the Academy said they are looking into possible consequences for Will for his actions, per a statement obtained by E! News.
"The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show," the statement declared. "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."