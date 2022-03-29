Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock for “Unacceptable” Behavior at Oscars 2022

Watch : Will Smith SLAPS Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

Will Smith has addressed his infamous Oscars 2022 altercation after he slapped Chris Rock onstage for making a dig at his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

In an Instagram post on March 28, Will shared that while he does not condone his own behavior, the nature of Chris' joke is what pushed him over.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," Will wrote. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

Will continued by issuing a public apology to Chris, writing, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

While presenting an award on Sunday, Chris made a joke about Jada's shaved head. Will then walked onstage, slapped the comedian and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your f--king mouth!" It turns out Will and Jada have some history with Chris and his jabs at the Oscars.