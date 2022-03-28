The Academy Is Exploring “Consequences” for Will Smith Incident at Oscars

Watch : How Will Smith's Oscars Slap Could Affect His Career

The slap heard around the world may not go unpunished.

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the 2022 Oscars stage, the Academy has shared in a statement obtained by E! saying that they will be investigating the incident.

"The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show," the statement read. "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."

Things at the Oscars initially got heated after Chris, 57, made a G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia. The comment prompted Will, 53, to get up on stage and slap Chris mid-monologue, then shouting twice from his seat, "Keep my wife's name out of your f--king mouth."

The Academy confirmed it wasn't part of a skit and later shared a statement on Twitter, writing, "The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."