Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart Break Up After 22 Years of Marriage

Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart are splitting again.

The Black-ish star's wife filed for divorce on March 25, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup, according to her petition obtained by E! News.

In court documents, Alvina, 49, requested spousal support and noted that their accumulated assets and property would be divided at a later time. In addition, she noted that the attorney fees are to be paid by Anthony, 51.

The high school sweethearts have been married since September 1999 and have two children together, Kyra Anderson, 26, and Nathan Anderson, 22. The court document reflects that their official date of separation is "TBD."

Alvina previously filed for divorce in September 2015, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for that split as well. The documents obtained by E! News at the time showed that they separated in April 2014. Alvina also requested joint custody and primary physical custody of Nathan, who was then 15.