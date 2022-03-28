Thin Brows Are the Latest '90s Trend To Make a Comeback

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
First, claw clips, sweater vests and mini Ugg boots made their comeback and we were more than alright with it. In fact, we embraced it. But now, the iconic thin 90's brow is back in style, and we are hesitant to say the least. Our brows barely recovered from the first time it was popular!
Whether you're still trying to regrow your eyebrows from decades of over-plucking or you're simply over the fluffy brow look, this season's hottest brow trend is easy, affordable and less drastic than one might think.
"Thin brows are back, but they aren't the thin brows we remember seeing on our favorite 90's icons like Drew Barrymore or Gwen Stefani circa ‘95," Benefit Cosmetics Global Brow Expert Jared Bailey explains. "We've learned a lot since then. Most importantly we've learned that brows bring balance and proportion to your face and eyes. Today's thin brow still has density and texture. Even though the shape has slimmed in width, filling them in is key as brows remain an important anchor while blocking out the proportions of the face."
If you're ready to travel back to the '90s to give your brows a makeover, we rounded up our favorite brow pencils below to help you rock the trend!
Benefit Precisely, My Brow Pencil
Just because thinner brows are in, it doesn't the natural brow look is out. Benefit's Precisely, My Brow Pencil has an ultra-fine tip that produces tiny hair-like flicks to make brows look natural while giving them a shape you love.
High Brow Duo Pencil
We love pairing Benefit's Precisely, My Brow Pencil with this matte and shimmer pencil. It highlights the brow bone to emphasize your arch while leaving brows looking clean.
NYX Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil
With over 29,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, you know this eye brow pencil is good! Thanks to a precise tip, you can fill and shape your brows with ease.
Kosas Brow Pop Clean Dual-Action Defining Eyebrow Pencil
We love this eyebrow pencil from Kosas! It comes in ten pigmented hues to perfectly match your brows, and it has an ultra-fine tip to help you sculpt your brows to your heart's content.
SHEGLAM Makeup Micro Brow Pencil
A $6 brow pencil? Count us in! This one has an 1.5mm tip to help you get that sleek eyebrow look that was all the rage in the '90s.
Anastasia Beverly Hills - Brow Wiz
It's iconic for a reason! The Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz creates hair-like strokes to give the appearance of natural-looking brows. Not to mention, it comes in 12 shades.
Sephora Collection Retractable Brow Pencil - Waterproof
This is one of our favorite budget-friendly brow pencils! The long-wearing formula gets the job done and keeps your brows looking on point all day long.
Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat Refillable Hair-Like Eyebrow Pencil
Thanks to a blend of waxes, this game-changing eyebrow pencil will help you achieve that natural tiny hair-like texture and appearance. Our favorite part? You can buy a refillable head when you're done.
