HalloweenGabby PetitoBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Claw Clips Are the Easiest & Most Affordable Way to Achieve Celebrity Hair This Fall

Goodbye messy top knots! Claw clips are the new lazy girl hack to looking chic.

By Emily Spain Oct 20, 2021 11:00 AMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop FashionFall Style Guide
E-comm: Claw Clip Trend GC Images

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We will admit that we are lazy AF when it comes to styling our hair every day. Messy top knots are our go-to hairdo because they're easy, don't require tools and the style keeps our hair out of our face. While we'd like to have a perfectly curled mane, we value that extra 20 minutes of sleep way more. However, the claw hair clip trend is something we can get behind! 

After dominating the '90s and early 2000s, the oversized hair accessory, better known as the claw clip, is making a comeback alongside other '90s trends like clogs and camp jewelry. And we are so okay with it! Just please keep low-rise jeans locked up in the early 2000s.

Whether you wear your mane down and use the clip to pull back your hair or use it to keep your updo secure, claw clips can help you turn any bad hair day into an Instagramable moment. It's no wonder celebs like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have sported the hair accessory recently. The best part? Claw clips are super affordable!

Below, we rounded up 12 claw clips to help you look like an off-duty supermodel without spending a ton of time or money.

read
10 Deals on Shackets That Are Too Good to Be True

Yin Yang Claw Clip

Bring some balance to your mane with this yin yang clip! We love how it will match with almost any outfit.

$12
Urban Outfitters

Tocess Big Hair Claw Clips (4-Pack)

Thanks to this stylish 4-pack, you can keep a clip in your car, purse, vanity and at your desk.

$17
$14
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

See Adam Levine React After Fan Jumps Onstage During Maroon 5 Concert

2

Why Kristen Stewart Says She's Made Only "Five Really Good Films"

3
Exclusive

Model Selita Ebanks Reveals Dark Side From Her Victoria's Secret Days

Emi Jay Sweetheart Cherry Pie Hair Clip

It Girls everywhere are repping Emi Jay's insanely cute hair clips! We love the embellished cherry design on this one.

$32
Urban Outfitters

Auseibeely 6-Pack Hair Claw Clips

Besides this pack making a great stocking stuffer, you can rep these everyday clips on the daily— they're so versatile!

$11
Amazon

Extra Large Matte Hair Claw Clip by UAQUEEN

How unique is this matte hair clip? It's simple yet super trendy.

$7
Etsy

Women's Thick Rectangle Claw Clip (5-Pack)

These colored non-slip clips will make any bad hair day look more chic.

$10
Amazon

Machete Jumbo Heirloom Claw

We love the classic look of this tortoise checker claw clip.

$60
Free People

Kitsch Gold Open Shape Claw Clip

For more formal ensembles, we recommend adding a touch of luxury to your locks with this gold clip.

$8
Ulta

Lucky One Claw

Keep the summer vibes going as we enter the colder months thanks to this shiny floral design.

$20
Free People

Emi Jay Big Daisy Clip

Achieve hair goals with this oversized daisy clip! It will add a pop of color and fun to any outfit.

$13
Revolve

Machete Grande Heirloom Claw Hair Clip

We are obsessed with the marble design on this claw hair clip. It also comes in a beautiful yellow and aqua shade.

$42
Nordstrom

Big Sur Claw

Add a little flower power to your mane with this clip covered in daisies.

$24
Free People

Ready for more fall trends? Check out these fall boots and shoes to add to your closet this season.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

See Adam Levine React After Fan Jumps Onstage During Maroon 5 Concert

2

Why Kristen Stewart Says She's Made Only "Five Really Good Films"

3
Exclusive

Model Selita Ebanks Reveals Dark Side From Her Victoria's Secret Days

4

Vanessa Bryant Reveals How She Learned About Kobe and Gianna's Deaths

5

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie Will Not Have Funeral Service