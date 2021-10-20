Claw Clips Are the Easiest & Most Affordable Way to Achieve Celebrity Hair This Fall

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We will admit that we are lazy AF when it comes to styling our hair every day. Messy top knots are our go-to hairdo because they're easy, don't require tools and the style keeps our hair out of our face. While we'd like to have a perfectly curled mane, we value that extra 20 minutes of sleep way more. However, the claw hair clip trend is something we can get behind!
After dominating the '90s and early 2000s, the oversized hair accessory, better known as the claw clip, is making a comeback alongside other '90s trends like clogs and camp jewelry. And we are so okay with it! Just please keep low-rise jeans locked up in the early 2000s.
Whether you wear your mane down and use the clip to pull back your hair or use it to keep your updo secure, claw clips can help you turn any bad hair day into an Instagramable moment. It's no wonder celebs like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have sported the hair accessory recently. The best part? Claw clips are super affordable!
Below, we rounded up 12 claw clips to help you look like an off-duty supermodel without spending a ton of time or money.
Yin Yang Claw Clip
Bring some balance to your mane with this yin yang clip! We love how it will match with almost any outfit.
Tocess Big Hair Claw Clips (4-Pack)
Thanks to this stylish 4-pack, you can keep a clip in your car, purse, vanity and at your desk.
Emi Jay Sweetheart Cherry Pie Hair Clip
It Girls everywhere are repping Emi Jay's insanely cute hair clips! We love the embellished cherry design on this one.
Auseibeely 6-Pack Hair Claw Clips
Besides this pack making a great stocking stuffer, you can rep these everyday clips on the daily— they're so versatile!
Extra Large Matte Hair Claw Clip by UAQUEEN
How unique is this matte hair clip? It's simple yet super trendy.
Women's Thick Rectangle Claw Clip (5-Pack)
These colored non-slip clips will make any bad hair day look more chic.
Machete Jumbo Heirloom Claw
We love the classic look of this tortoise checker claw clip.
Kitsch Gold Open Shape Claw Clip
For more formal ensembles, we recommend adding a touch of luxury to your locks with this gold clip.
Lucky One Claw
Keep the summer vibes going as we enter the colder months thanks to this shiny floral design.
Emi Jay Big Daisy Clip
Achieve hair goals with this oversized daisy clip! It will add a pop of color and fun to any outfit.
Big Sur Claw
Add a little flower power to your mane with this clip covered in daisies.
