Balance Athletica 70% Off Sale: Shop These 13 Styles Before They Sell Out

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're looking for high-quality, size-inclusive activewear, you're in luck because Balance Athletica is having a sitewide sale. The company, soon to rebrand as Vitality, has major savings on every.single.item. You can save up to 70% sitewide.
There are great deals on women's leggings, sports bras, shorts, outwear, accessories, and more. Plus, there are men's savings on activewear, loungewear, and more. There are so many items on sale in a ton of colors with sizes ranging from XXS to XXXXL. If you aren't sure where to begin, here are some of the best deals from the Balance Athletica Semi-Annual Sale.
Balance Athletica The Formula Tank
Wear this tank when you work out or hang out. It's super comfortable, breathable, and it has a lightweight feel. It's on sale in four different colors. A shopper said, "These are the best shirts. I wish they made them in more colors,"
Balance Athletica The Ascend Pant
If you adore animal print, these leggings are for you. They're available in five additional colors. They are high-waisted and double-lined to make sure that your leggings stay put without digging into your skin. This fabric is super stretchy, sweat-wicking, and it provides light compression.
Balance Athletica The Maker Hood
You will live in this sweatshirt. It is ultra-comfortable and it's a super fashionable addition to a street style look. This sweatshirt is on sale in multiple colors.
Balance Athletica The Refine Bra & Swift Cargo Jogger
Who doesn't love that "put together" feeling of wearing a matching set? This bra is sleek and comfortable, holding you in place and delivering an effortless cool vibe. The cargos are luxurious and comfortable whether you're in the gym or out to lunch with friends. Both styles are available in multiple colors.
A shopper raved, "The refine bra is my new favorite sports bra! Very comfortable to workout in. I thought the collar would bother me, but it doesn't. This bra is perfect for the warmer seasons and the long sleeve refine crop for the colder weather. So cute under a jacket or sweater for a casual look... My new favorite!nug, but nice and compressive. I want one in every color!"
Balance Athletica The Rover Short
These shorts are functional for a workout and comfortable enough for lounging; i.e. you'll want to wear these all the time. Thankfully, they come in 10 colors.
Balance Athletica The Cloud Pant
Balance Athletica's Cloud Fabric is super smooth and stretchy. These leggings have a double-lined waistband which stops them from digging into your skin. There are 23 colors and prints to choose from.
A fan of the leggings gushed, "Very very soft fabric. They feel similar to lulu aligns, but a little thicker/slightly more compressive. I love the absence of a front seam and they actually stay up better than my aligns do. Super flattering, and they feel like a dream on. Glad this didn't sell out from the recent drop so I was able to get them."
Balance Athletica The Mantra Short
These are the perfect lounge shorts. They're cozy and comfortable with a drawstring at the waist. Plus, there are pockets for your small necessities.
Balance Athletica The Uptown Duffle
You just found your go-to gym bag. This a great overnight duffle too. It's on sale in five colors.
Balance Athletica The Intensity Jacket
Wear this jacket pre-workout, during your workout, or when you're leaving the gym. Basically, you can just wear this one all the time. It's also available in white.
Balance Athletica The Lena Bodysuit
You can never have too many bodysuits, especially at this price. You can nab this one in 11 colors.
Balance Athletica The Ignite Bra
This bra comes in sizes for A-C cups and for D+ cups. The straps are adjustable, so you can customize the fit and there's a light compression to hold you securely in place.
If you're looking for more affordable activewear, check out these Amazon picks from Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga.