Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : Stars Making Oscars History: Kristen Stewart, Ariana DeBose & More!

Keep the red carpet open, because Oscar night is just getting started.

Although the 2022 Academy Awards featured more than a few fabulous looks in the Dolby Theatre, we're happy to report that the award show is only the beginning to a fashionable night of celebrating.

For many Hollywood stars, their Sunday night plans include a trip to the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Hosted by Vanity Fair's editor in chief Radhika Jones, the annual event features the biggest stars from movies, TV, music and sports. And while cameras aren't rolling inside this VIP celebration, pop culture fans always look forward to seeing what the stars will wear when they show up for the intimate bash.

If the past few years are any indication, these guests don't disappoint. After all, famed photographer Mark Seliger gets to photograph attendees in his signature Oscar party studio.