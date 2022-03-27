Zoë Kravitz Channels Audrey Hepburn on the Red Carpet at Oscars 2022

The Batman's Zoë Kravitz traded in her cat ears for a head-turning red carpet look at the 2022 Oscars. See her baby pink look below.

Catwoman has another trick up her sleeve.

Zoë Kravitz showed up to the 2022 Oscars red carpet on Sunday, March 27, in an effortlessly beautiful look that reminded fans of Audrey Hepburn—not unlike her character Bonnie during that costume party in Big Little Lies.

The 33-year-old actress wore a baby pink Yves Saint Laurent dress with a knotted neckline to create a bow effect. Zoë paired the sweet gown with a Kwiat diamond necklace and pulled back hairdo with wispy bangs, leaning into a more classic style compared to the edgy Catwoman outfits she's been wearing to recent red carpet events. 

The High Fidelity star is expected to present an award during the Oscars, along with other A-list celebrities such as Lady Gaga, John Travolta and Lupita Nyong'o.

Her latest looks on the red carpet have been an homage to her latest role, with hints of cat-titude—and bat-itude—everywhere. Across the pond at the U.K. premiere of The Batman in February, she wore a black Saint Laurent dress with short arches at the chest and around the neck, creating bat imagery.

Back home in the U.S. earlier this month, she attended the New York premiere of the movie in a custom gown by Oscar De La Renta that featured two cat silhouettes pulled together at the front with lace.

Tonight's Oscars outing comes two weeks after Zoë hosted the March 12 episode of Saturday Night Live. During the show, her monologue brought out an assortment of feline friends. After Zoë joked that she'd prepared for the role by watching Cats every day for a year, Kate McKinnon joined in Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman costume from the 1992 film Batman Returns. Kate pulled out the cat signal and summoned many more catmen and catwomen, including Ego Nwodim in Eartha Kitt's costume from the 1960s Batman TV show, Chris Redd as comedian Katt Williams and a literal cat lady played by Aidy Bryant.

See Catwoman's purrfect look take the stage tonight at the 2022 Oscars at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

For more of Zoë's best looks, keep scrolling.

Meow!

In Oscar de la Renta

Gone Batty

In Saint Laurent

Metal Mesh Magic

In Saint Laurent

Princess Peach

In Oscar de la Renta

Krystal Klear

In Saint Laurent

Bare Minimum

In Saint Laurent

Cut it Out!

In Saint Laurent

A Gorgeous Gift

In Saint Laurent

Hot Pink Premiere

In Armani

Polka-Dot Perfection

In Gabriela Hearst 

Sheer Elegance

In Alexander McQueen

Edgy & Embellished

In Coach

Draped in Lace

In Saint Laurent

Fierce & Feathered

In Dior

LBD

In Saint Laurent

Pretty in Pink

In Oscar de la Renta

Haute Couture

In Valentino

Bold in Black

In Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello 

Woman in White

In Brandon Maxwell

Wrapped Up

In Valentino

