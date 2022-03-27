Oscars 2022: Why Lily James Is "Done" Playing Icons After Pam & Tommy

Watch : Lily James Talks Playing Pamela Anderson at Oscars 2022

Lily James has got the looks that kill.

The Pam & Tommy star stepped out in a stunning pink Versace gown for her first-ever Oscars appearance on Sunday, March 27. Presenting at the 2022 Academy Awards, the 32-year-old actress paired her princess-like gown—which featured lace details and a high slit—with matching rose-colored heels and a diamond necklace.

Lily's red carpet walk comes weeks after the series finale of her hit Hulu series, in which she played actress Pamela Anderson opposite of Sebastian Stan's Tommy Lee. Speaking to Live From E! correspondent Laverne Cox, Lily said it was an "incredible experience" stepping into the shoes—or rather, the red swimsuit—of the Baywatch bombshell.

"It was wild—such a huge challenge," she continued. "Pamela is just incredible."

So, does this mean Lily is ready to take on another Hollywood icon? Not quite.

"I'm done. That is enough," the British star said with a laugh, adding that she has some other "cool stuff" that she'll be filming soon.