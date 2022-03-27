Inside Taylor Hawkins' Final Foo Fighters Show: Tribute From Dave Grohl and a Queen-Inspired Performance

Watch : Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50

Taylor Hawkins was showed with love and praise at what tragically became his final concert.

On March 20, five days before the Foo Fighters' drummer died at age 50, the band played at the Lollapalooza Festival in Argentina. Onstage at Buenos Aires' Hipódromo de San Isidro. The group performed several of their hits, including "The Pretender" and "Learn to Fly." Frontman Dave Grohl then paid tribute to Hawkins before switching places and playing the drums in his place as his bandmate took center stage to channel the late Freddie Mercury with a singing performance.

"There's one more person you can't forget. Ladies and gentlemen," Grohl began, before the camera panned to Hawkins, as the crowd chanted the soccer anthem "Olé, Olé, Olé."

Grohl continued, "You know, the best thing about Taylor Hawkins, he's the best f--king drummer in the world. We love him so much. But here's the thing. You haven't seen his pants yet. You wanna see Taylor Hawkins' pants?!"

As the crowd cheered, Hawkins then stood up, revealing his striped leggings. Grohl then invited him to sing, saying, "because that motherf--ker can sing, and those pants make him sound better."