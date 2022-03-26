Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50: Travis Barker and Other Stars Pay Tribute to Foo Fighters Drummer

The music world is in mourning following the loss of Taylor Hawkins.
Scores of fellow top rockers and other celebs have taken to social media to honor the Foo Fighters drummer, who died at age 50 at a Colombia hotel on March 25. His death remains under investigation.
Here are some of the stars' tributes:
Foo Fighters: "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."
Travis Barker: "I don't have the words. Sad to write this or to never see you again. I'll never forget Laguna Beach days when I was a trash man playing in a punk rock band and you were playing with Alanis. You'd come watch me play in dive bars and be like, 'kid you're a star.' And I thought you were crazy but you gave me so much hope and determination. Years later we toured together with Blink [182] and Foo's in Australia and I have the best memories of smoking cigarettes in the restroom of flights we were on together and watching your set every night."
He added, "To say I'll miss you my friend isn't enough. Till the next time we talk drums and smoke in the boys room … Rest In Peace."
Miley Cyrus: "My favorite memory with Taylor is dancing around his drum kit while he played along to this song [The Pretenders — "Brass in Pocket")...playing it on repeat imagining us laughing...Love forever."
The singer added in her Instagram Story post, "My show tomorrow is dedicated to Taylor Hawkins." Cyrus made her comments the night before her March 26 concert in Brazil.
Questlove: "I'm so sad about this man. coolest dude ever. god bless & comfort his family, his bandmates, his friends & all his loved ones. Taylor Hawkins. Rest In Beats. #TaylorHawkins"
Tom Morello: "God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend."
Axl Rose: "Shocked n' saddened to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins.He was a really great guy, drummer n' family man. Was always great to see him!Was looking forward to seeing him n' everyone in Daytona.Truly saddened. My deepest condolences to his family, the Foo Fighters n'their fans."
Roger Taylor: "Like losing a younger favourite brother. He was a kind brilliant man and an inspirational mentor to my son Rufus and the best friend one could ever have. Devastated. Rog"
In 2014, Hawkins said during a Foo Fighters interview with CNN, "I wanted to be Roger Taylor and I wanted to be in Queen. I wanted to play stadiums when I was 10 years old."
Brian May: "No. It cannot be. Heartbroken. Taylor, you were family to us. Our friend, our brother, our beloved child. Bless you. We will miss you so bad. Bri"
Mick Jagger: "So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins. My thoughts are with his family and the band at this time."
Ozzy Osbourne: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side - Ozzy"
LeAnn Rimes: "GUTTED to hear of our friend and neighbor, Taylor Hawkins departure. In disbelief, like everyone else. He was one of my favorite people, always full of love… he will be deeply missed. Our hearts go out to his family, to the Foo's… #RIPTaylorHawkins #FooFighters"
Ringo Starr: "God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love."