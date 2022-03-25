Bridgerton Season 3 May Tell a Different Love Story Than Expected

Watch : Bridgerton Season 2: All the Fashion You MUST See

Warning: The below features spoilers for season two of Bridgerton.

We hope you aren't burning for more Benedict Bridgerton.

Season two of Bridgerton just dropped on Netflix on March 25, but we're already looking to the future. Specifically, we're trying to figure out which Bridgerton will be taking over for current leading man Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). And, while seasons one and two followed the book order of Julia Quinn's Bridgerton book series—with Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne Bridgerton serving as the lead for season one—we think that season three will jump to book four, titled Romancing Mister Bridgerton, for inspiration.

If we're correct, it would mean that means Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) not Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) would be stepping into the spotlight. What's even more interesting? Romancing Mister Bridgerton follows Colin as he finally realizes that Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) is worth courting and falling in love with.

Now before you Benedict fans start revolting, please know that our theory is not an unfounded one! For starters, when we asked season two leading lady Simone Ashley to discuss Bridgerton's future, she exclusively shared that she was "super excited for the world to see Nicola and Luke rock it."