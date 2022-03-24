The Masked Singer Reveals the Celebrities Under the Thingamabob & Cyclops Costumes

The end of the first round of The Masked Singer sent one mysterious celeb to the finale and unmasked two others! See who was revealed to be Thingamabob and Cyclops.

It was a dramatic night on The Masked Singer, as not one, but two celebrities got unmasked. 

The final three contestants in the first round—Thingamabob, Cyclops and Firefly—all performed for a spot in the finale.

First, it was Thingamabob. He impressed the panel with a version of MKTO's "Classic" and told a story about his family not believing in his childhood dream. His clue package featured a kangaroo, a wrecking ball, a picnic table and some luggage with a bull emblem on it. 

Up next, Cyclops surprised the panelists with his choice of Irene Cara's iconic "Flashdance (What A Feeling)." After a clue package that included Michelangelo's Statue of David, a lottery ticket and a fiddle.

Finally, Firefly took to the stage and performed "Attention" by Charlie Puth. She impressed the entire panel with her vocals. Her clue package featured a photo of Kanye West and sticks of TNT. Based on her singing and slick dancing, all the panelists agreed that she must be a professional performer.

After a Final Showdown performance of "I Got You (I Feel Good)" by James Brown, it was the end of the road for both Thingamabob and Cyclops. 

Thingamabob got the bad news first, and he took off his mask to reveal Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata

It was Cyclops' turn next, removing his big headpiece to unveil Lost actor Jorge Garcia.

As for Firefly? They advanced to the finale. 

For more information on this batch of Masked Singer contestants—including who might be under the Firefly costume—scroll below!

Michael Becker / FOX
Firefly

Team: Good

Firefly flew into the finale on the March 23 episode, first impressing the panel with her performance of "Attention" by Charlie Puth. Then, she writhed around the floor during the Final Showdown against Thingamabob and Cyclops, securing her spot in the next round. The panelists complimented her dancing just as much as her singing. Her latest clue package included a photo of Kanye West, sticks of TNT, a fire alarm and the knowledge that she used to perform shows for her neighbors. 

It was a rocky night for Firefly on the March 16 episode. After an impressive performance of Michael Jackson's "P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)," she still found herself in the bottom two. She sang a killer version of Ariana Grande's "God Is a Woman" to knock out Ram and save herself, at least for another week.

Firefly's Mega Clue was a photo of Pharrell Williams, who she said has been instrumental in her career.

On March 9, she performed Chaka Khan's "Ain't Nobody" and her video included a program from the famed Apollo Theater, a framed photo of Tyler Perry, references to stand-up comedy and a Statue of Liberty figurine. 

Michael Becker / FOX
Thingamabob

Team: Bad

After a performance of MTKO's "Classic" on the March 23 episode, Thingamabob talked about his difficult childhood and not always having the support of his family. His clue package included a kangaroo, a picnic table, luggage with a bull on it and a wrecking ball. The panelists commented on his big feet, as well. After failing to move on to the finale, Thingamabob was revealed to be Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata.

Cyclops sang "Suspicious Minds" by Elvis Presley on the March 16 episode, but it was his Mega Clue that really got the judges talking. A meteorite was brought to the stage with a plaque that read "This meteorite crashed to Earth in 1988." 

On the March 9 episode, Cyclops rocked out to Creed's "My Sacrifice" for his first performance, but it was his spoken word that revealed the most about him. He referred to himself as a "villain" and said he tend to "connect more with monsters than heroes."

His intro video featured a compass and a comic book, hinting that there might be something—and someone!—adventurous involved here. 

Michael Becker / FOX
Cyclops

Team: Cuddly

Cyclops performed "Flashdance (What A Feeling)" by Irene Cara on the March 23 episode. His clue package included a lottery ticket, milk, Michelangelo's Statue of David, a podcast poster and a fiddle. After a fierce Final Showdown against Thingamabob and Firefly, Cyclops failed to make the finale and was forced to be unmasked. It was revealed to be Lost star Jorge Garcia.

Thingamabob brought panelist Ken Jeong to tears with his performance of Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" on the March 16 episode. His Mega Clue was a series of men holding shields, and he joked that he forgot his trident backstage.

On the March 9 premiere, he performed "Wanted Dead or Alive" by Bon Jovi and his clue package featured a Hotel California ornament, a bulldog and a tackle box. Another hint: Thingamabob said he "grew up on rock music."

Michael Becker / FOX
Ram

Team: Bad

On the March 16 episode, Ram sang "Learn To Fly" by Foo Fighters, which didn't exactly inspire the audience. He was forced to duel against Firefly to avoid elimination. His version of "Take Me Home, Country Roads" by John Denver didn't do the trick, and Ram was forced to unmask. It was revealed to be Hall of Fame broadcaster Joe Buck.

 

Michael Becker / FOX
McTerrier

Team: Good

On the March 9 premiere, McTerrier was the first contestant sent back to the pound. After a chaotic performance of Loverboy's "Working For The Weekend" that featured his headpiece flying off for the first time in the show's history, the audience was left as flummoxed as they were underwhelmed.

Thus, pastry chef and Food Network star Duff Goldman was sent packing. A ruff start to be sure.

Michael Becker / FOX
Baby Mammoth

Team: Cuddly

Michael Becker / FOX
Lemur

Team: Cuddly

Michael Becker / FOX
Space Bunny

Team: Cuddly

Michael Becker / FOX
Queen Cobra

Team: Bad

Michael Becker / FOX
Hydra

Team: Bad

Michael Becker / FOX
The Prince

Team: Good

Michael Becker / FOX
Miss Teddy

Team: Cuddly

Michael Becker / FOX
Armadillo

Team: Good

Michael Becker / FOX
Jack in the Box

Team: Bad

Michael Becker / FOX
Ringmaster

Team: Good

