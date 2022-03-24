Allow Vinny Guadagnino to Heat Up Your Day With His Revealing Chippendales Secrets

Watch : Why Vinny Guadagnino LOVES Chippendales

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.

Gym, tan, lap dances?!

As one of Jersey Shore's original cast members, Vinny Guadagnino is a pro when it comes to having fun and fist pumping all night long. But as he returns to Chippendales to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, the self-proclaimed Keto Guido is ready to turn up the heat.

"Chippendales is a legit Vegas show," Vinny exclusively shared with E! News. "It's not a strip club or anything like that. It's like any other Vegas show you see when it comes to dancing and singing and entertainment and comedy. But obviously, it has the male revue to it."