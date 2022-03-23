U.S Officials Says WNBA Star Brittney Griner Is In "Good Condition" Amid Russian Imprisonment

Brittney Griner was arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling at an airport near Moscow in February. Now, the U.S. government is sharing the latest updates on her detainment by Russian authorities.

New details about Brittney Griner's imprisonment have been released as the WNBA star continues to be held in the custody of Russian authorities.

An official from the U.S. embassy in Moscow found the 31-year-old Phoenix Mercury player to be "in good condition" after meeting with her on March 22, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price told CNN.

"We were able to check on her condition, we will continue to work very closely with her legal team, with her broader network, to see to it that she is treated fairly," Price said, adding that the U.S. government "will continue to do everything we can" to ensure that Griner receives fair treatment amid her detainment.

The visit marked the first access U.S. officials were given to Griner since her arrest in February, according to CNN. The two-time Olympic gold medalist was arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling at an airport in Moscow last month after Russian authorities allegedly found vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage.

Earlier in March, Russia's state news agency TASS reported that Griner would remain in detention until May 19 after Russian officials "granted the petition of the investigation." Ekaterina Kalugina of the Public Monitoring Commission told TASS at the time that the 6'7 athlete—who plays on the Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA off-season—had no complaints about her detainment other than that she is too tall for the standard jail bed.

Griner's wife Cherelle Griner has continued to show support on social media.

"We love you babe!" she wrote in a March 7 Instagram post. "People say 'stay busy.' Yet, there's not a task in this world that could keep any of us from worrying about you. My heart, our hearts, are all skipping beats everyday that goes by."

Saying that "there are no words to express this pain, she added, "I'm hurting, we're hurting. We await the day to love on you as a family."

