Michael Bolton and a Cowboy Western Rap Artist Kick Off American Song Contest Premiere

Watch : American Song Contest: Meet All 56 Performers!

Get ready to go to bat for your hometown because American Song Contest is finally here!

Hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson, the singing competition—which features a representative from all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the nation's capital—is an eight-week, winner-take-all battle for musical supremacy. Contestants perform original songs for an esteemed 56-person jury—one representing each state/territory—and for viewers at home.

American Song Contest follows a point system in which every state and territory votes with equal power, regardless of population. A combination of public and jury votes will decide who will advance in the competition.

The first episode introduced viewers to the first 11 contestants.

Up first, it was Yam Haus from the great state of Minnesota. They performed "Ready To Go," a poppy, uptempo dance track harkening bands like Maroon 5 and Walk The Moon. Snoop Dogg was impressed, calling it a "hit record."

Next up, it was a K-pop artist from Oklahoma! AleXa performed a high-energy version of her song "Wonderland." Donned in a blue wig, her dance moves were just as impressive as her vocals. The performance ended with AleXa falling backwards off the stage to a rapturous response from the studio audience and her high school choir classmates back home. Consider us impressed!