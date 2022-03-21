Ashley Tisdale Shares Her Euphoria-Style Skincare Routine

We included these products chosen by Ashley Tisdale because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Is anyone else still obsessing over Cassie's 4 AM skincare routine from the most recent season of Euphoria? It's a couple months later and Sydney Sweeney's onscreen counterpart is still inspiring social media beauty content. Even Ashley Tisdale had to get in on the fun, recently sharing her self-care rituals.

The Disney alum joked, "Cassie ain't got nothing on my rituals" as she used various beauty tools on her skin. If you struggled to catch everything from that quick glimpse at Ashley's routine, do not worry because I hit pause (multiple) times, took screenshots, and did some research on the products.