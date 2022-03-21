Anthony Strangis Addresses Bad Vegan Docuseries and Sarma Melngailis' Accusations

Sarma Melngailis told her side of the story in Netflix's Bad Vegan and now Anthony Strangis is sharing his.

In an exclusive statement to E! News, Strangis' attorney, Sam Karliner, talked about the Netflix docuseries and his client's connection to the celebrity chef, revealing that the exes are "not in touch."

"He's gone on to live his life," Karliner shared. "He's got a job, uses his name, this is behind him and she's behind him."

Bad Vegan, which premiered on March 16, chronicles Melngailis' time as owner of NYC vegan hot spot Pure Food and Wine, and her subsequent marriage to Strangis, who she accuses of exercising "coercive control" over her and making promises including that he could make her beloved dog, Leon, immortal. The two were ultimately arrested in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. in May 2016.

The fact that Strangis has moved on is part of the reason he "didn't want to get involved," according to Karliner. "He pled guilty to it, he owned up to it and he did it long before Sarma did," the lawyer continued. "His case was resolved probably close to a year before Sarma's was."