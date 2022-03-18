Bad Vegan Sarma Melngailis Reveals What the Docuseries Got Wrong

Watch : Josh Duhamel Talks "The Thing About Pam" & True Crime

Not such a bad vegan after all? Sarma Melngailis—whose unbelievable rise and fall are chronicled in Netflix's docuseries Bad Vegan—is sharing what she thinks the retelling got wrong about her 2016 arrest.

In a March 16 blog post, the former celebrity restaurateur wrote that she felt compelled to set the record straight. "There's a lot Bad Vegan gets right," she explained, "but it's hard not to get stuck on the things that aren't right or leave an inaccurate impression."

Chief among her complaints is that the documentary, released on Netflix March 16, was "disturbingly misleading" about whether she's still in contact with ex-husband Anthony Strangis, a.k.a. Shane Fox. Despite phone conversations with the ex that are played in the series, Sarma insists, "I am not in touch with Anthony Strangis and I made those recordings at a much earlier time, deliberately, for a specific reason."

She also claimed that she was unaware a warrant was out for her and Anthony's arrest in 2015. "I didn't know what funds Anthony had at the time, and I no longer had access to my electronic devices and email/text accounts," she said. "I can already hear the troll chorus of Yeah right! but most of what I say is verifiable."