Kim and Khloe Kardashian Take Miami Again for SKIMS SWIM Event

To celebrate the launch of the new SKIMS SWIM collection, Kim and Khloe Kardashian headed down to Miami for the opening of the brand’s pop-up shop.

Watch: Paralympian Oksana Masters Thanks Kim K. for SKIMS "Representation"

Sizzling in SKIMS.

Kim Kardashian

returned to Miami to attend the opening of a pop-up shop for her new brand SKIMS SWIM. She was joined on the trip by her sister Khloe Kardashian on Saturday, March 19.

For Kim's big night, the fashion and beauty mogul, 41, worked her killer curves in a silver triangle bikini top teamed with matching skin-tight, high-waisted leggings from her own collection. She completed the metallic look with clear PVC pointed-toe boots, signature oversized shades and long wavy locks.

Khloe, 37, arrived to the event in a bright cobalt blue mini-dress featuring sexy sheer panels, styled with strappy sandals, mirrored sunglasses, gold hoops, mermaid wavy hair and long orange nails.

The night also included a star-studded dinner at SWAN, where the reality stars—who both appeared in Miami-based spin-offs of Keeping Up With The Kardashianswere joined by a bevy or influencers and celebrities, including models Candace Swanepoel and Karolina Kurkova, tennis star Naomi Osaka, Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon, as well as the sisters' close friends Malika Haqq, Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierson and Steph Shep.

SKIMS SWIM, the first swimwear collection from Kim's parent brand, official launched the day before. The line includes 19 pieces, ranging from $36 to $108 in price and XXS to 4X in size.

Kim co-founded SKIMS in 2019 offering shapewear, underwear and loungewear for a wide range of body types, as well children's clothing. According to The New York Times, as of January, SKIMS is valued at over $3.2 billion.

Kim did not bring along her boyfriend Pete Davidson to Miami. But he did recently spend time with the extended Kardashian family—early Sunday, Scott Disick's Instagram Story featured a video showing the SNL star on their not-so-"wild" "boyz night."

Keep scrolling to see more pics from the sizzling SKIMS SWIM Miami event.

Ryan K Rolo/Shutterstock
Return To Miami

Alongside their sister Kourtney Kardashian, Kim and Khloe appeared in Miami-based spin-offs of Keeping Up With The Kardashians including and Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami and Kourtney and Kim Take Miami.

J. Lee/Getty Images for ABA
A New Chapter

The SKIMS founder's latest outing comes just weeks after she was declared legally single from ex Kanye West and went Instagram-official with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

J. Lee/Getty Images for ABA
Revenge Bodies

Despite their recent dramas with their respective exss Kanye West and Tristian Thompson, Kim and Khloe beamed with confidence in skin-tight looks at the SWIMS SWIM event.

Ryan K Rolo/Shutterstock
A Natural Fit

"I've really wanted swim for a really long time," Kim told Business of Fashion on March 14 of adding the latest collection to her multi-billion dollar SKIMS brand.

J. Lee/Getty Images for ABA
THE Place To Shop

Fans waited overnight to shop the SKIMS SWIM collection at the Miami pop-up, which featured a giant metallic waterfall and walls of bathing suits.

J. Lee/Getty Images for ABA
Fashionable Friends

Kim showed off her SKIMS SWIM collection to her friends and fellow E! reality show alums Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro.

Instagram
Pucker Up

Khloe gave her camera a kiss as she partied it up with BFF Malika Haqq.

J. Lee/Getty Images for ABA
Dinner Party

Following a visit to the SKIMS SWIM Miami pop-up shop, Kim and Khloe headed to SWAN for a star-studded dinner party.

J. Lee/Getty Images for ABA
Model Behavior

Kim was all smiles alongside model Candace Swanepoel, who wore a revealing sheer ensemble to the bash.

J. Lee/Getty Images for ABA
Material Girls

Kim struck a pose at the party alongside Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon, who rocked a hot pink bustier paired with a metallic purple mini-skirt.

J. Lee/Getty Images for ABA
Giving The Fans What They Want

Kim announced SWIMS' first swim collection on March 14, sharing Instagram photos of herself in several of the sexy styles and writing, "You've asked, we've listened."

