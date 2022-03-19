Save 50% on Lancome, Clinique, Kate Somerville & More Today Only

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these products from Lancome, Clinique, Kate Somerville, and Sephora Collection. And, that is not all: you can also shop some of these same Sephora deals at Kohl's.
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ & Gel
Clinique's Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ is a dermatologist-developed face moisturizer that softens, smooths, and it improves skin. It absorbs quickly and delivers a dose of hydration that lasts for 8 hours. This formula is ideal for dry and dry/combination skin types, according to brand.
This moisturizer has 84.3K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers and it's also on sale in a gel version. A longtime fan of the product shared, "I have been using this moisturizer since my early 20's and now in my 50's it still works fabulous. My skin on my face and neck is smooth and subtle. I get a lot of great compliments on how my facial skin looks, young. Love, love this product."
Another shared, "Always trusted! Never breaks me out, never greasy, never a strange scent. It's just always PERFECT! What every moisture starved sensitive skin person needs!"
Clinique Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly
Clinique's Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly is a lightweight jelly that delivers 24-hour hydration repair plus pollution protection. It strengthens the skin's moisture barrier and improves resiliency. The oil-free formula is non-sticky and it doesn't leave any residue after application. The hydrating jelly will give your skin a smooth, clean glow.
This product has 30.1K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers. A shopper raved, "Amazing moisturizer! I've tried so many moisturizers before and all of them made me super oily causing more breakouts. This one is the only one not to do so. It's super lightweight giving the perfect amount of moisture I need without make me feel greasy. You can use it to prep your skin before your makeup and it doesn't melt your makeup off even on the hottest days. For oily skin it's the perfect amount of moisture I'd probably say."
Another said, "Perfect hydration. I love this moisturizer. It mixes well with my active serums. It gives me perfect hydration with no irritation. My skin is dry and can be reactive to certain ingredients. I bought the large size and will re-purchase when I run out."
Kate Somerville EradiKate Daily Foaming Cleanser
This acne wash helps reduce current acne breakouts, according to the brand. It is supposed to draw out impurities, unclog congested pores, and soothe irritated skin.
This face was has 35.3K+ "Love" from Sephora customers. A shopper said, "My holy grail product! I have had sensitive skin and redness my entire life and this is the first product that keeps it under control. Will never use a different cleanser ever again! Totally worth the price point!!"
Another customer shared, "I have been struggling with maskne and have tried so many things to try and clear it up. I started using this and within two days my face was almost completely clear."
Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara- Original & Waterproof
Get luminous, long-looking lashes with this mascara from Lancome. In a consumer study conducted by the brand, out of 103 women, 95% saw an instant lash lift, 94% saw instant volume, and 90% saw clump-free lashes.
The waterproof version is also on sale for 50% off. This mascara has 57.6K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers. A fan of the mascara raved, "Holy grail! Best. Mascara. Ever. Brush is amazing, formula is amazing, makes you look like you're wearing falsies and barely runs."
Another customer said, "Buy it! Best mascara ever! My lashes are so little and this makes me look big eyed!"
Sephora Collection #Eyestories Eyeshadow Palette
This mini eyeshadow palette is full of soft pinks and berry shades in matte, shimmer, metallic, and glitter finishes. This mini palette is great to have in your bag to take your look from day to night and it's perfect for travel.
This palette has 51.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora, with one shopper sharing, "A pallet for this price is AMAZING!!! The colors are very pigmented and it's also very good for traveling since it is small. This pallet is especially good if you're a beginner in makeup."
Another customer said, "For the money, it can't be beat. At twice the price, I still would have given it a high rating. The colors are nice, go on and wear well, and are more usable than they might seem, offering everything from a very light, "no-makeup" look to something more dramatic."
Sephora Collection 1 Minute Face Masks
This mask is great to bring some hydration to dry skin. All you need is one minute to revitalize your skin. This packaging is super travel-friendly too.
This mask has 15.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one sharing, "I'm impressed. These are fabulous! They're inexpensive and quick to use when you just want a little pick me up for your skin but don't have a lot of time to invest in a longer treatment. I will definitely be buying these regularly even just for those times your want to do a little something nice for your skin."
Another person said, "Too much love for this quick one minute mask. They are my go to masks cuz I've a very dehydrated and dry skin. Also my skin is super sensitive but it is good so far."
