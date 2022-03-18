Lisa Bonet Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring Amid Jason Momoa Divorce

Watch : Why Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa's Relationship "Drifted Apart"

It is truly over for Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet? ​Her ring finger says: maybe not!

In a new photo obtained by E! News, Lisa was spotted wearing her wedding ring while shopping for clothes in Topanga Canyon on March 16. The sighting comes nearly two months after the couple announced they were going their separate ways after four years of marriage and more than a decade together as a couple.

At the time, the pair shared a joint statement, writing: "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."

As for a reason for their split? A source exclusively told E! News in January that they had drifted due to opposing interests.

"Jason is very focused on his career and wants to work. He has found success and it's driving him and is very fulfilling," the source said. "Lisa wants to be in LA and is not interested in going on location for long periods of time with him."