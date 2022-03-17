Sharon Osbourne Joins Piers Morgan For New TV Gig

Watch : Sharon Osbourne Is Leaving "The Talk"

Sharon Osbourne is ready to Talk again.

After leaving the CBS daytime talk show The Talk in March, Osbourne will join fellow controversial Brit Piers Morgan on U.K.'s soon-to-launch talkTV network.

Morgan announced the news in a March 17 video posted on Twitter.

"What I'm really looking for in my co-workers at talkTV is somebody who is, well, a bit like me," Morgan teased. "Very opinionated, fearless, funny, knows their own mind, not afraid to speak it, unpredictable. Maybe a little bit dangerous. But also somebody who, every time they open their gobby little mouth, it makes global news."

Osbourne then slid over and asked "where do I sign, Piers?"

According to TalkRadio, Osbourne will host a "current affairs show" on Talk TV called, coincidentally enough, The Talk. The show will "bring together five opinionated famous faces, all from different backgrounds and with differing views, to debate the most interesting stories of the day."

Sounds kind of familiar, right?