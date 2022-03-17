Sharon Osbourne Joins Piers Morgan For New TV Gig

Sharon Osbourne is ready to Talk again.
After leaving the CBS daytime talk show The Talk in March, Osbourne will join fellow controversial Brit Piers Morgan on U.K.'s soon-to-launch talkTV network.
Morgan announced the news in a March 17 video posted on Twitter.
"What I'm really looking for in my co-workers at talkTV is somebody who is, well, a bit like me," Morgan teased. "Very opinionated, fearless, funny, knows their own mind, not afraid to speak it, unpredictable. Maybe a little bit dangerous. But also somebody who, every time they open their gobby little mouth, it makes global news."
Osbourne then slid over and asked "where do I sign, Piers?"
According to TalkRadio, Osbourne will host a "current affairs show" on Talk TV called, coincidentally enough, The Talk. The show will "bring together five opinionated famous faces, all from different backgrounds and with differing views, to debate the most interesting stories of the day."
Sounds kind of familiar, right?
Osbourne, as you may remember, left The Talk on CBS (we know, it's confusing), after she defended Morgan, who was criticized for comments he made about Meghan Markle. Following Markle's primetime interview with Oprah Winfrey, Morgan argued that Markle could have been lying about her mental health struggles. "I wouldn't believe it if [Markle] read me the weather report," he said at the time.
Morgan subsequently left his job at Good Morning Britain in the wake of the controversy.
Osbourne used her platform to support Morgan—whom she also worked with on The X Factor—and said "I very much feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?"
In the aftermath, allegations emerged that Osbourne called co-host Holly Robinson Peete "too ghetto" for The Talk. Osbourne denied the claim.
There's no official word yet on when talkTV, owned by Fox News creator and former CEO Rupert Murdoch, or The Talk itself will launch.