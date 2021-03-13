Sharon Osbourne Claims CBS "Blindsided" Her With Piers Morgan Discussion on The Talk

Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock

"I very much feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?" Sharon lashed out, as Sheryl tried to explain that she "gave validation" to Piers' remarks by publicly supporting him.

"It was not the exact words of racism, it's the implications and reaction to it," Sheryl told Sharon. "To not want to address that she is a Black woman and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is, that's what makes it racist."

"Right now," Sheryl continued, "I'm talking to a woman who I believe is my friend and I don't want anybody here to watch this and say that we're attacking you for being racist."

Sharon replied, "It's too late. I think that seed's already sowed."

Their conversation instantly made headlines and went viral online. Sharon told Variety, "I'm a big girl. I'm a professional. However, CBS blindsided me. I don't know why they did it to me. The showrunners told me it came from executives to do this to me."

