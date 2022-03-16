How Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ Daughter Stole the Show During Wedding

Here comes the bride and her adorable daughter Sterling! Scroll on to learn more about the tot’s special entrance.

Watch: Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Are Married!

Something old, something new—and something totally cute.

That something cute would be Sterling, the daughter of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews. The couple's daughter seems to have wowed guests at their wedding in Maui, Hawaii, on March 12.

As seen in photos Brittany shared to Instagram on March 16, Sterling, 1, cruised down the aisle in something blue: a mini convertible. The photo series also showed off Sterling's gown, which featured a white bow, feathers and lace.

"Having your daughter apart of your wedding, just hits different," Brittany wrote. "I love you sister girl."

Patrick, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, took to the comment section to gush over the photos of his daughter and wife on their special day. "My girls," he wrote with three red heart emojis.

Fans also shared their thoughts on Sterling's stylish ride. One user commented, "Her little car! So precious!" Another added, "..i think my heart just exploded.."

photos
Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews' Hawaii Wedding

Brittany added the aww-worthy moment to her March 16 Instagram Story. She shared the snap of Sterling cruising in the mini car, while another special guest carried the flower girl basket. She wrote, "Sterling entered eating a cracker while EV did the hard work we love these besties."

Brittany and Patrick's intimate outdoor ceremony was overseen by event planner Mindy Weiss. On March 15, a source exclusively told E! News about their special day.  
 
"Brittany and Patrick's wedding day was very peaceful and fun," the insider recalled. "They really did look so in love; they never left each other's side."

BACKGRID

Their nuptials come after Patrick proposed inside Arrowhead Stadium in September 2020. The pair, who are high school sweethearts, welcomed daughter Sterling in February 2021. Brittany shared the news on Instagram a day after her delivery with a photo of baby Sterling's hand tightly grasped around her finger.
 
Now that we've seen these latest wedding day photos, Sterling definitely has us wrapped around her finger!

