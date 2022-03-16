See Amy Schumer Show Off Her “Bad Dancing” in Topless Video

Watch : Amy Schumer Ready to "BURN BRIDGES" at 2022 Oscars

Amy Schumer is not afraid to cut a rug.

On March 15, the Trainwreck actress, 40, posted on Instagram an inside look into how she gets down during her wardrobe fittings. "Oscar and @lifeandbethhulu fitting," she captioned the video of herself—with her famous lower-back tattoo showing—dancing shirtless in a pair of black undies. "Can't stop dancing. #badtattoo #baddancing."

Amy's comment section quickly filled up with compliments from several celebrities, including Hustlers actress Keke Palmer, who wrote, "Body is itttt," along with several heart-eye emojis.

Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi commented, "OKAY BODY," while DJ Samantha Ronson wrote, "Tramp stamps unite."

Amy's dance break comes just days before she is slated to host the 2022 Academy Awards on March 27. The stand-up comedian—who will co-host alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall—exclusively revealed during a March 11 episode of E! News' Daily Pop that Oscars viewers should be afraid, because the trio will be "going hard."