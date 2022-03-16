See Amy Schumer Show Off Her “Bad Dancing” in Topless Video

Amy Schumer is not afraid to cut a rug.
On March 15, the Trainwreck actress, 40, posted on Instagram an inside look into how she gets down during her wardrobe fittings. "Oscar and @lifeandbethhulu fitting," she captioned the video of herself—with her famous lower-back tattoo showing—dancing shirtless in a pair of black undies. "Can't stop dancing. #badtattoo #baddancing."
Amy's comment section quickly filled up with compliments from several celebrities, including Hustlers actress Keke Palmer, who wrote, "Body is itttt," along with several heart-eye emojis.
Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi commented, "OKAY BODY," while DJ Samantha Ronson wrote, "Tramp stamps unite."
Amy's dance break comes just days before she is slated to host the 2022 Academy Awards on March 27. The stand-up comedian—who will co-host alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall—exclusively revealed during a March 11 episode of E! News' Daily Pop that Oscars viewers should be afraid, because the trio will be "going hard."
"I'm going to burn some bridges," she said. "I don't know if I'll ever do this again and I want to go out swinging."
Aside from prepping to host the Oscars, Amy is also gearing up for the premiere of her new Hulu series, Life & Beth, which will hit the streaming platform on March 18.
Though the comedian shared with Daily Pop that almost half the show—which she writes, directs, executive produces and stars in—is based on her life, she hopes people will relate to it "hopefully a little more than they relate to Euphoria."
All 10 episodes of Life & Beth will debut on Hulu on March 18 and the 2022 Oscars will air live on Sunday, March 27.