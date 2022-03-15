The 16 Best Finds From the Nordstrom Wedding Shop: Bridesmaid Dresses, Wedding Guest Looks & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It seems like wedding season is all year long at this point, especially with all of the events that have been postponed from 2020 and 2021. That means that you have a lot to plan, whether you're getting married, a family member is getting married, you're in a wedding party, or even if you are a wedding guest. There is a lot of planning (and shopping) that needs to be done.
If that makes you feel overwhelmed, that's understandable, but I have some good news for you, the Nordstrom Wedding Shop has all of your wedding needs covered. They have pre-wedding looks for brides, bridesmaid dresses, wedding guest outfits (for men and women), flower girl looks, ring bearer outfits and accessories, bridal lingerie, and shoes. Nordstrom really thought of everything! It's your one stop shop for all things wedding.
Keep on scrolling to check out some of the standout pieces from the Nordstrom Wedding Shop.
Dresses
Depending on the dress code, your personal style, and the venue, there are so many options at Nordstrom for bridesmaid dresses, wedding guest looks, mother of the bride looks, and more.
Dress the Population Bailey Off the Shoulder Body-Con Dress
If the night calls for cocktail attire, this form-fitting, knee-length dress, which is available in four colors.
La Femme One-Shoulder Jersey Gown
Bring sunshine to the wedding with this bright, one-shoulder gown.
Dress the Population Georgina One-Shoulder Crepe Gown
This isn't your standard black dress. It has an exaggerated shoulder and a high slit at the leg, for the perfect combination or elegant and intriguing.
Lulus Captivated Cowl Neck Gown
This green chiffon gown has a sophisticated drape cowl neck and slinky straps. You're sure to turn heads in this one.
After Six Bow Halter Neck Stretch Satin Gown
This satin dress is elegant, fitted, and perfect for a wedding guest.
After Six Halter Neck Charmeuse & Crepe Gown
This green gown has a halter-neck and an alluring open back.
Shona Joy Knotted Tulip Hem Gown
This dress has a knotted neckline and a draped skirt that's supremely flattering.
Dress the Population Tiffany One-Shoulder Midi Dress
This is a sophisticated and figure-hugging midi dress is perfect for cocktail attire.
Pisarro Nights Beaded Mesh Column Gown
This was included in the "Mother of the Bride" looks from Nordstrom, but anyone can rock this if they adore embellishments. The details on this dress are absolutely incredible.
La Femme Floral Lace & Tulle Gown
Here's another beautiful Mother of the Bride ensemble. This tulle/lace combo is hard to resist.
Men's Wedding Guest Attire
From bow ties to dress shirts to shoes, Nordstrom has what men need to dress up for the occasion.
Eton Silk Bow Tie
A black bow tie is a staple, for sure, but switch things up with the navy for a look that's just as staple, but debatably more interesting.
Florsheim Tux Cap Toe Oxford
If you don't have a pair of black dress shoes, these are a high-quality style that you wear to every single wedding.
Men's Shop Smartcare Trim Fit Solid Dress Shirt
Get this dress shirt in every color, you will get a lot of wear out of it. These come in regular, big, and tall sizes too. Plus, you can wear them to work.
Flower Girls & Ring Bearers
We can't forget about the cutest members of the wedding party. Nordstrom has all the kids' wedding essentials.
Popatu Floral Embroidered Tulle Dress
If your flower girl is a baby, this dress would be a darling ensemble for the big day. It's available in sizes up to 24 months.
US Angels 3D Floral Dress
This pink flower girl dress is adorable and incredibly detailed with these 3D flowers. It also comes in white.
Opposuits Knight Two-Piece Suit with Tie
It doesn't get easier than this set. It includes the jacket, tie, and the pants. All the ring bearer needs is a button-down shirt and he's ready to walk down the aisle.
