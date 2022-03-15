Show Your Stripes With the It Girl-Approved Zebra Trend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

"Do as the It Girls do" is our mantra for 2022, and currently, they are loving all things zebra. So naturally, we are on the hunt for zebra pieces to add to our wardrobe.

As seen on Winnie Harlow, Kendall Jenner and Alexa Demie, the animal print is making a comeback just in time for Hot Girl Summer, and we are here for it. Not only is this trend affordable and accessible, but it's a foolproof way to feel extra fierce whether you're on vacation, attending a festival or hanging out locally.

Ready to show your stripes like an It Girl? Scroll below to check out the zebra dresses, tops, mules, shackets and handbags that cater to every budget.