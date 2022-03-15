How Billie Lourd Honored Mom Carrie Fisher During Her Wedding Ceremony

Billie Lourd made sure to channel Carrie Fisher's force on her wedding day.

The Scream Queens star tied the knot with producer Austen Rydell in a beach ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on March 12. Attended by close friends and family, the intimate affair included special touches that paid tribute to Lourd's late mother, she revealed in a Vogue profile published on March 15.

For one, the bride chose to wear custom off-the-shoulder gown created by Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy, who have ties to Fisher. "I discovered Kate and Laura after they interviewed my mom for an article in 2014 and immediately fell in love," Billie explained. "So when I started thinking about who I wanted to design my wedding dress, they were the first people who came to mind."

Praising the duo's "elegant, ethereal, unique style," she continued, "I also felt a strong connection to them because of their connection to my mom and because they are California gals just like me!"