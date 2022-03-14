Abbott Elementary Confirms It Will Return For Another School Year in Must-See Memo

Watch : Exclusive "Abbott Elementary" Sneak Peek

We never thought we'd say this, but we're excited for school to start up again.

And when we say school, we're obviously referring to ABC's hit sitcom Abbott Elementary, which follows a group of dedicated teachers working at an underfunded Philadelphia school. The show, starring Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams and Janelle James, is one of the many TV series that have proven that weekly releases are not of a bygone era.

In fact, Abbot Elementary is ABC's highest-rated comedy in nearly two years. So it's no wonder the network has renewed the series for a second season.

Principal Ava Coleman (James) shared the exciting news to her teachers and students in a memo that only she could have written: "The camera crew I hired to showcase all that I've made happen at our beautiful school thinks I'm a star," the memo begins. "I mean, are we surprised? No, we're not."