Khloe Kardashian Just Made It Clear She Adores Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Instagram Official!

Khloe Kardashian has a new couple to ship.

The Kardashian sister showed some love for Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram post with Pete Davidson, which made their relationship social media official. The photos posted on March 11 showed Kim and Pete posing on the floor together.

Khloe gave her stamp of approval, commenting, "I love this." And it's no wonder why—she revealed last month that the SNL star sweetly sent her flowers for Valentine's Day.

In Kim's newest post, Pete is seen lying on the floor, resting his head in Kim's arms as she sits by him. They're looking at each other, puckering their lips as if they're ready to kiss. In the second photo, Pete's face takes up half of the image while Kim—wearing a silver, frilly jacket with metallic thigh-high heeled boots—leans against the wall with pursed lips towards the camera.

She captioned the photo, "Whose car are we gonna take?"