Nordstrom Rack 70% Off Cold Weather Clearance: Barefoot Dreams, Topshop, Hunter, Sam Edelman & More

It's the perfect time to save on winter essentials at Nordstrom Rack. Shop these 70% off deals on boots, jackets, cashmere, pajamas, and more.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 12, 2022 1:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Flash SaleShop SalesShop Fashion
E-comm: Nordstrom Rack Cold Weather ClearanceGetty Images

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Spring is almost here, but for a lot of us, we are still stuck with some cold, winter weather. If that's not your vibe, there's one reason to be happy, there's a major sale at Nordstrom Rack on cold weather necessities including jackets, sweaters, pajamas, hats, slippers, scarves, and boots.

There are so many great deals that you may not know where to begin. If you need a little bit of guidance, check out these great finds from UGG, Free People, Madewell, Barefoot Dreams, Sam Edelman, Hunter, Vince Camuto, Topshop, Frye, and more of our favorite brands.

read
JoJo Fletcher Shares Amazon Winter Fashions & Beauty Must-Haves

Boots

Ugg Cory II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot

A deal on Ugg boots is just too hard to pass up, right? Nordstrom Rack also has these shearling-lined boots in grey and chestnut.

$150
$100
Nordstrom Rack

Trending Stories

1

Joe Millionaire Status Check: Who Is Still Together?

2

Love Is Blind's Shayne Shares Cryptic Comment About Natalie

3

Hilary Duff Recalls "Anxiety-Inducing" Vanity Fair Photo Shoot

Hunter 'Original Short' Gloss Rain Boot

Even if it doesn't rain everyday, these are a winter necessity, especially while it's snowing or even during that dreaded post-snow walk. You will get so much use out of these.

$145
$77
Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman Lydell Mixed Media Combat Boot

These combat boots are so unique with the knit aspects. These boots were even recommended by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton.

$180
$70
Nordstrom Rack

DV Dolce Vita Thunder Chelsea Platform Rain Boot

Bring a fun pop of color to your wardrobe with these trendy lug sole rain boots. They are also on sale in tan, yellow, and mint.

$60
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Ugg Classic Femme Wedge Bootie

Add a little bit of height with these wedge booties from UGG. They're also on sale in black.

$160
$61
Nordstrom Rack

Ugg Classic Short Leather Water Resistant Boot

These are everything you love about a classic UGG boot, but with a water-resistant leather, which is perfect for winter weather.

$175
$120
Nordstrom Rack

Vince Camuto Tapley Thigh-High Block Heel Boot

An 80% discount on these block heel boots is just unbelievable. You will get compliments in these everywhere you go. You just need to choose between brown, grey, and purple.

$180
$35
Nordstrom Rack

Sweaters

Free People Ottoman Slouchy Tunic

You will love this oversized sweater tunic. It's made from a textured, ribbed knit fabric an it also comes in blue and orange.

$148
$63
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell Donegal Jason Ex-Boyfriend Pullover

Get that ex-boyfriend's sweater feeling without the drama with the Madewell Donegal Jason Ex-Boyfriend Pullover. This oversized comfy sweater is also available in red and navy.

$88
$33
Nordstrom Rack

Topshop Belted Blouson Sleeve Cardigan

This super soft cardigan is equal parts cozy and chic. It's on sale in three colors.

$75
$38
Nordstrom Rack

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cocoon Cardigan

You know that unbeatable comfort of a Barefoot Dreams blanket? Now, you can wear that comfort in a cardigan

$130
$85
Nordstrom Rack

Lucky Brand Shawl Collar Cardigan

Bring some boho vibes to your look with this stitched cardigan, which is on sale in three colors.

$98
$45
Nordstrom

Coats & Jackets

Faux Fur Trimmed Hood Diamond Quilt Jacket

A black quilted coat never goes out of style. And how cute is that fux fur trim? This jacket is also on sale in burgundy, cream, and grey.

$70
$28
Nordstrom Rack

Lucky Brand Faux Shearling Snap Button Coat

You're going to want one of these shearling coats in every single color. They're so soft and forever-trendy.

$188
$55
Nordstrom Rack

Scarves

Frye Fringe Trim Knit Scarf

This is such a great deal. This scarf adds a finishishing touch to any outfit. How much do you love that fringe? This also comes in white.

$68
$13
Nordstrom Rack

Vince Camuto Ruffle Cashmere Knit Scarf

Stay cozy and look fashionable in this ultra-soft, cashmere ruffled scarf. This also comes in black, camel, grey, and ivory.

$100
$21
Nordstrom Rack

Hats

Kyi Kyi Faux Fur Pompom Classic Beanie

These pompom beanies are on sale for 83% off. Nab one in every color while you still can.

$54
$9
Nordstrom Rack

Amicale Cashmere Double Layer Rib Knit Hat

Unfortunately, cashmere is so expensive, but you can get this luxuriously soft beanie for 70% off. It comes in four different colors.

$125
$38
Nordstrom Rack

Pajamas & Slippers

Flora by Flora Nikrooz Piped Long Sleeve Button Front Top & Pants Set

You will have a comfortable, peaceful, and chic slumber in this pajamas set. They're also on sale in pink and dark grey.

$74
$29
Nordstrom Rack

Ugg Fluffette Slipper

No one does it better than UGG when it comes to slippers. You know you need these super fluffy slippers in your life. You won't regret this purchase. These also come in navy.

$90
$35
Nordstrom

Ugg Karoline Fleece Robe

You haven't lounged until you've done so in an Ugg fleece robe. This is a total must-have. It's also on sale in three additional colors.

$130
$66
Nordstrom Rack

If you're looking for more cold weather accessories, here's everything you need to make the most of a Cold Girl Winter.

Trending Stories

1

Joe Millionaire Status Check: Who Is Still Together?

2

Love Is Blind's Shayne Shares Cryptic Comment About Natalie

3

Hilary Duff Recalls "Anxiety-Inducing" Vanity Fair Photo Shoot

4

All the Inventing Anna Bombshells From Anna Delvey's Tell-All

5

Khloe Kardashian Just Made It Clear She Adores Pete Davidson

Latest News

Nordstrom Rack 70% Off Cold Weather Clearance Sale

Kate Spade Surprise Fresh Looks Sale: 16 Incredible Deals To Shop ASAP

Real Housewives Star Kandi Burruss Reviews Amazon Bestsellers

Thomas Brodie-Sangster Seemingly Confirms Romance With Talulah Riley

Watch Bachelor Star Clayton Break Down Over Feeling “Broken"

Khloe Kardashian Just Made It Clear She Adores Pete Davidson

On The Scene: Here's Your Guide on What's Happening in Hollywood