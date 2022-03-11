Why The Boys Fans Are Convinced Billy the Butcher Is the Newest Supe

As the old saying goes, if you can't beat 'em, join 'em.

Ahead of the season three premiere of Prime Video's The Boys, the streaming platform released a teaser poster of Karl Urban's Billy the Butcher on March 10. The image shows the same old Billy that fans know and love, but with the addition of yellow glowing eyes.

Mysteriously enough, they captioned the pic, "Soon, it'll be time to level the playing field."

While Billy is vehemently opposed to the creation of supes, it would make sense if he decided to take Compound V in season three. For the past two seasons, The Boys, as well as Yumiko (Karen Fukuhara) and Starlight (Erin Moriarty), have come close to taking down The Seven and Vought but they always fall short of their goal. So, Billy becoming a Supe could increase their odds.

And they're going to need all the help they can get as Vought is seemingly adding new members to their arsenal. Jensen Ackles confirmed he has joined the series as Soldier Boy, an O.G. supe who reportedly participated in World War II and other major historical events.