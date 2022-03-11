Candice Swanepoel and Elite Actor Andres Velencoso Spark Romance Rumors With Cozy Paris Outing

It looks like Candice Swanepoel has found romance in the City of Love.



The Victoria's Secret model, 33, was spotted taking a romantic stroll with Andres Velencoso, 44, at the Jardin des Tuileries in Paris on March 2—and the two did not shy away from packing on the PDA by cuddling and holding hands with each other.



Candice, who shares two kids Ariel, 3, and Anaca, 5, with ex Hermann Nicoli, kept her look simple by rocking a long black trench coat and black boots, while the Elite actor wore a navy jacket over his dark-colored clothing.



Though it's not certain how long the South African model and Andres have been getting to know each other, their recent outing seemingly confirms that the supermodel and Herman quietly called off their engagement.



In Feb. 2014, Candice opened up to E! News about how she learned to get through the difficulty of being in a long-distance relationship with Herman.