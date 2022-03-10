Tiger Woods’ Kids Are All Grown Up At Hall of Fame Induction

Tiger Woods' children are growing up fast—no ifs, ands or putts.
On March 9, the 46-year-old professional golfer was induced into the World Golf Hall of Fame with those closest to him by his side, including his mom Kultida Woods and his longtime girlfriend Erica Herman. Also in attendance for the momentous occasion was Tiger's two kids, Sam, 14, and Charlie, 13—whose mom is Tiger's ex-wife, Elin Nordegren.
But not only was Tiger's daughter, Sam, there to cheer him on, but the 14-year-old also highlighted her dad's triumph in an introductory speech before Tiger received his honor. In February 2021, the well-known golfer was involved in a car crash that left him hospitalized with "non-life-threatening" injuries.
In her speech, Sam referred to the accident as one of the "ultimate lows."
"We didn't know if you'd come home with two legs or not," Sam said during her speech, per People. "Now, you're not only about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you're standing here on your own two feet. This is why you deserve this."
The induction ceremony comes a little less than three months after the California native (along with his son) returned to the golf course for the 2021 PNC Championship.
"It was an awesome day," Tiger said at the event, per ESPN. "It was just awesome to be back out here playing, to be out here with my son. We had an absolute blast."
Charlie joined forces with his dad for the first time at the 2020 PNC Championship the year before. During that event, Charlie was nothing short of tee-rrific, with his dad, telling him he had an "awesome shot."
And as much as he loves his profession, Tiger's eye is on the prizes that are simply priceless.
"I really don't care about my game. Just making sure Charlie has the time of his life and he's doing that," the dad of two said to reporters at the time. "[And] making sure that he is able to enjoy all this."