Tony Hawk Faces “Biggest Test” of Skateboarding Retirement After Breaking His Leg

Tony Hawk is hopeful that his latest injury won't keep him from surfing the pavement.

The 53-year-old skateboarder shared in an Instagram post that he broke his leg on Monday, March 7, and is expecting a long recovery ahead.

"Yesterday sucked," he wrote in the post. "I broke my elbow 20 years ago and managed to make a full comeback; this recovery for a broken femur will be much harder because of its severity (and my age). But I'm up for the challenge."

Accompanying his personal reflection on the injury, he shared X-ray images of his broken femur, a video of him walking with crutches and a photo of him standing on his legs in the hospital.

"I've said many times that I won't stop skating until I am physically unable," Tony said. "A broken leg—with plenty of hardware—will probably be the biggest test of that creed."