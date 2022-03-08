Jimmie Allen Reveals What the Cameras Missed at the 2022 ACM Awards

Jimmie Allen is recovering from the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards in more ways than one.
The "Best Shot" singer pulled double duty at the March 7 awards show, performing as well as co-hosting with Dolly Parton and Gabby Barrett. And while the cameras didn't catch it, Jimmie actually fell victim to a wardrobe malfunction.
He revealed as much during E! News' Daily Pop on March 8, telling host Justin Sylvester that the leather pants he wore during the show's opening number were way too small. "They were so tight!" Jimmie said. "That crotch area was so small. I had no room in there."
"When I was wearing them, things was not good down home," he added with a laugh. "I almost didn't make it back onstage in time!"
Such is the struggle for the stylish, which Jimmie admitted he was not at the beginning of his career. "I was so bland," he said. "But I really started to get into fashion. I love country music, I'm a country boy through and through, that's how I grew up. But I also love fashion."
Having rocked everything from a hot-pink velour suit with silver cowboy boots to a custom leather outfit complete with a vintage black mesh tank top, Jimmie's already turning into a red carpet icon.
The way he describes his style? "If Keith Urban and Darius Rucker spent the summer at Elton John's house."
Jimmie's currently showing off his many 'fits while on tour, and though fashion comes easy to him, work-life balance does not. "If you ask my wife, that whole balancing thing is something I'm still working on."
The "Down Home" singer is married to Alexis Gale, with whom he shares two children. "I just try to spend time with them when I can," Jimmie explained. "They come up with me on the road on the weekend and we have my own bus for me and my family."
He struggles with taking time off, he said, because he's still of the mindset that he has to be working toward his dream 24/7. Added the country artist, "I spent 11 years in Nashville trying to get a record deal. That was the time I was living in my car."
"I was a janitor, had all these jobs," Jimmie continued. "I can't just shut it off now. There's so many opportunities and so many things that I want to do. So I always told myself, once I get in the door, I'm grabbing everything. I want people to get sick of seeing me."
Hear more from Jimmie in the above Daily Pop interview. His new single, "Down Home," is out now, and the music video premieres on March 18.