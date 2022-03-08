Jimmie Allen Reveals What the Cameras Missed at the 2022 ACM Awards

Watch : Jimmie Allen's CRAZIEST Backstage Moment at ACM Awards 2022

Jimmie Allen is recovering from the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards in more ways than one.

The "Best Shot" singer pulled double duty at the March 7 awards show, performing as well as co-hosting with Dolly Parton and Gabby Barrett. And while the cameras didn't catch it, Jimmie actually fell victim to a wardrobe malfunction.

He revealed as much during E! News' Daily Pop on March 8, telling host Justin Sylvester that the leather pants he wore during the show's opening number were way too small. "They were so tight!" Jimmie said. "That crotch area was so small. I had no room in there."

"When I was wearing them, things was not good down home," he added with a laugh. "I almost didn't make it back onstage in time!"

Such is the struggle for the stylish, which Jimmie admitted he was not at the beginning of his career. "I was so bland," he said. "But I really started to get into fashion. I love country music, I'm a country boy through and through, that's how I grew up. But I also love fashion."