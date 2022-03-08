How Exes Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Are Trying to “Figure Things Out” on Public Outings Together

Watch : Is Aaron Rogers Trying to Win Back Shailene Woodley?

The wedding bells rang, but not for Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers.

Although the formerly engaged couple has been spotted together on multiple occasions in the past month, a source close to Aaron exclusively told E! News that "they are spending time together but not fully back on."

Shailene recently accompanied Aaron to his teammate David Bakhtiari's wedding in Santa Barbara, Calif. on March 5, but it was only to "support him," the source said.

"She's not wearing the engagement ring," the source continued. "They are testing the waters."

During the NFL off-season, Green Bay Packers player Aaron has been using the time away from his team to be with Shailene after announcing their amicable split in February.

The same source told E! News, "Since he's been off they have been able to take some time to work on their relationship and try to figure things out. They are going to continue trying to do that and see what happens."