Josh Hartnett Marries Tamsin Egerton in Intimate London Wedding Ceremony

Josh Hartnett appears to have pulled off a task few in Hollywood can: a private wedding!

The Pearl Harbor star married his longtime love Tamsin Egerton, his rep confirmed to E! News on March 7.

While details surrounding the wedding remain private, The Sun reported that the couple exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony at London's The Old Marylebone Town Hall back in November. In fact, the publication reported that the pair got married in the venue's Soho Room, which seats just 12 people.

"They're as smitten as ever and wanted to make it official in a low-key affair," a friend told The Sun. "It was a classy ceremony with only a handful of close family and friends. They're really happy living a low-key life away from showbiz parties and red-carpets so are happy to fly under the radar."

Fans know Josh from his roles in movies like Black Hawk Down and Lucky Number Slevin, but the actor made the decision to keep "Hollywood at bay" in the mid-2000s. In a previous interview, he called the move "the best thing for my mental health and my career."