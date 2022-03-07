Josh Hartnett Marries Tamsin Egerton in Intimate London Wedding Ceremony

Josh Hartnett appears to have pulled off a task few in Hollywood can: a private wedding!
The Pearl Harbor star married his longtime love Tamsin Egerton, his rep confirmed to E! News on March 7.
While details surrounding the wedding remain private, The Sun reported that the couple exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony at London's The Old Marylebone Town Hall back in November. In fact, the publication reported that the pair got married in the venue's Soho Room, which seats just 12 people.
"They're as smitten as ever and wanted to make it official in a low-key affair," a friend told The Sun. "It was a classy ceremony with only a handful of close family and friends. They're really happy living a low-key life away from showbiz parties and red-carpets so are happy to fly under the radar."
Fans know Josh from his roles in movies like Black Hawk Down and Lucky Number Slevin, but the actor made the decision to keep "Hollywood at bay" in the mid-2000s. In a previous interview, he called the move "the best thing for my mental health and my career."
"It's about creating a good home life," he shared on Australia's Sunrise in 2021, "and being able to do things that are wild and wonderful like making films, which is such a privilege."
That home life includes being a dad to three children who he tries to keep out of the spotlight. Back in January 2021, Josh confirmed he welcomed his third child with Tamsin, who is also an actress, during a rare interview.
"The thing I am most proud of is that I'm a father of three and I have a good relationship with my partner and a great family life," he told Mr. Porter, "and I'm still able to do good work and, as I've got older, the characters have become more interesting."
Josh continued, "I don't know what the possibilities of my life could have been had I chosen different routes, but I will say that in giving in to the allure of Hollywood entirely, I know that I would not have a happy life. I feel very strongly about that."
The 43-year-old actor is currently filming Oppeheimer, which has a super powerhouse cast including Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Rami Malek.