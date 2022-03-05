Danica Patrick Confirms Split from Boyfriend Carter Comstock

Danica Patrick has waved the checkered flag on her relationship with Carter Comstock.
The former NASCAR star confirmed she and her boyfriend called it quits after nearly a year of dating.
"We were together for a while, and unfortunately it didn't work, but it doesn't mean that it wasn't a really fun time and we didn't do a lot of really amazing things," she confirmed to People on March 4.
The 39-year-old race car driver went on to clarify that there wasn't any major drama involving split—which happened a few months ago—other than they weren't each other's forever person.
"It doesn't mean that there's something wrong with either of us," she added. "It's just a matter of finding someone who you can stand the test of time with."
Danica went Instagram official with Carter, the co-founder of the popular meal-prep business Freshly, last April. She shared a sweet selfie where Carter kisses her head and captioned the post, "Beach workouts are fun for one, but better with you."
Before the two began their romance, Danica was in a high-profile relationship with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The two split in July 2020 following more than two years together. Shortly after the break up, Danica clapped back after a troll criticized her for her "failed" relationship with athlete.
"If we let what one person thinks of us be our reality, we are doomed," she wrote at the time. "Realize that what someone says to us has a lot more to do with their own wounds and reality than ours."
Danica was previously married to Paul Edward Hospenthal. The two divorced after eight years of marriage in 2013. She also dated fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. from 2012 to 2017.
Before venturing back into the single life, Danica spoke to Tamron Hall about what she looks for in a partner.
"When you know what you don't want, you know what you do want," Danica explained last March. "They're going to be an extremely high-quality person with boxes to check. It's not as if there's a lot of boxes to check, it's just that I know what I want now. I'm not willing to compromise or bend as much."