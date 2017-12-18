Danica Patrick and Ricky Stenhouse Break Up After 5 Years

NASCAR's power couples has taken its last ride...

After almost five years of dating, Danica Patrick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. have broken up. A spokeswoman for Patrick confirmed the split to ESPN on Monday.

The two have been very public about their relationship, which began at the beginning of 2013. The couple raced against each other regularly for the past five years and have often clashed both on and off the race track.

Rumors started swirling that the high-profile couple had put the brakes on their relationship after Stenhouse showed up at the NASCAR Cup Series awards ceremony in Las Vegas on Nov. 30 sans his lady love.

Most recently, the fast-moving duo was photographed at the 2017 ESPY Awards on July 12.