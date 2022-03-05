Kanye “Ye” West Says Divorce Feels “Suffocating” in Poem Amid Kim Kardashian Split

Watch : Kim Kardashian Claims Kanye Is Causing "Emotional Distress"

Kanye "Ye" West is giving his thoughts on divorce amid his ongoing split from Kim Kardashian.



In an Instagram post on Friday, March 4, Ye shared a piece of poetry that depicts how divorce feels in his eyes.

"Divorce feels like full blown Covid / Divorce feels like your doctor don't know s--t," his post read. "Divorce feels like your walking on glass / Divorce feels like you're running through a glass wall / Divorce feels like you're being bullied in a class hall / Divorce feels like you're getting beat up in the mall."



The message continued with further analogies such as, "Divorce feels like heavy breathing / Divorce feels like suffocating."

"Divorce feels like your teeth being pulled with pliers / Divorce feels like slower than paint and dryer / Divorce feels like nails in your hand," the Donda artist posted, adding that going through this kind of breakup can make a person feel like "You are not you anymore / You're what left of you."



The release of Ye's poem on Instagram comes two days after Kim was legally declared single. During a virtual court hearing on March 2, a judge granted Kim's request to not only change her marital status, but to return to her maiden name, Kardashian.