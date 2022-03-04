HBO Defends Euphoria Production After Background Actors Allege "Toxic" Workplace

Watch : “Euphoria” Fan-Favorite Death SHOCKS Twitter

HBO is denying allegations that the season two production of Euphoria was "toxic."

On Friday, March 4, the network issued an apparent response to a Daily Beast report, published the same day, in which anonymous background actors alleged multiple SAG-AFTRA violations and "hellish" conditions. In a statement to E! News, an HBO spokesperson stated, "The well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority."

They continued, "The production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols. It's not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer."

In the Daily Beast, multiple background actors said they filed complaints to the SAG-AFTRA union because of the long work days and "production failing to provide them meals on time and refusing to let people use the bathroom," as one anonymous source said.

However, in HBO's new statement, the network said there were "never any formal inquiries raised." It added, "We maintain an open line of communication with all the guilds, including SAG-AFTRA."