Pete Davidson in Talks With Jeff Bezos for Out of This World Space Trip

Watch : Is Pete Davidson Going to SPACE?!

Bet you can't find this experience for sale on Amazon.

Pete Davidson and Jeff Bezos may be the next celebrities headed to outer space together on a Blue Origin flight. According to a source with knowledge of the possible venture, there have been talks between the Saturday Night Live star and founder of Amazon to make the out of this world trip a reality.

"They've been in discussions, several," the source shared with E! News. "Nothing is official yet and no date locked in. It's very preliminary."

While the pairing may seem unusual to some, other fans can't help but remember when Pete and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian visited Jeff's mansion in January.

At the time, E! News confirmed that the couple stayed for a few hours. And while it's unclear what the group chatted about, perhaps the idea of traveling was discussed. After all, Pete previously tackled the world of outer space in a Saturday Night Live skit.