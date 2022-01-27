Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Step Out for Visit to Jeff Bezos' L.A. Mansion

Last night, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian visited the mansion of one CEO, entrepreneur born in 1964: Jeffrey Bezos.
E! News can confirm that Kim and Pete visited Bezos' home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jan. 26, and stayed for a few hours.
The couple's recent outing comes just days after Kim's estranged husband Kanye "Ye" West shared his thoughts on their new relationship while on the Hollywood Unlocked podcast on Jan. 24.
"How you gonna bring me to SNL and then kiss the dude you dating right in front of me?" Ye told host Jason Lee, referencing a sketch from when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live back in October that saw her and Pete—as Aladdin and Jasmine—share a kiss.
A source previously confirmed to E! News that, while Ye was in the audience for Kim's opening monologue, the Donda rapper left shortly afterward and did not attend the show's afterparty.
But Kim and Pete, who officially began dating a month later in November, haven't let Ye's words bring their relationship down.
The pair have been on a flurry of dates over the last few months on both coasts, including a holiday vacation to the Bahamas and, most recently, a romantic dinner date for pizza together at Jon and Vinny's in Los Angeles. Later that night, the low-key couple were later spotted at a Rite Aid grabbing ice cream.
"I'd say it was an intimate date," an eyewitness told E! about Kim and Pete's meal. "Even when they jumped into the booth, they were all very close together and it seemed like a cute date."
According to a source close to Kim, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is "having a great time with Pete."
"It's all very light and fun. It's a huge change and just what she needs right now. She's enjoying it being easy and effortless," the insider told E! News. "Pete is charming and funny. They light up around each other and its very sweet."