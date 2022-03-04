Sand & Sky Skincare Bestsellers Sale: Save Up to 50% On These 11 Game-Changing Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Do you live for a self-care night, enjoying your favorite TV show while you wait for a clay face mask to do its thing? If you enjoy taking care of your skin and treating yourself, you need to add Sand & Sky products to your routine. The Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask is a true game-changer. It's just what you need to clean out those pores (without irritation) after a long week, or even to start a new week on a nice, fresh note. This is a weekly must-have for sure.
The brand has also become one of my go-to's for hydration. The Sand & Sky Tasmanian Spring Water Wonder Body Lotion is just what you need for head-to-toe moisturization and the Sand & Sky Tasmanian Spring Water Hydration Boost Cream delivers the moisture you need without feeling heavy on your skin. You can really build up an entire self-care routine with Sand & Sky products, trust me on that. Now, they are having a sale on their bestsellers, which means you can save up to 50% on the brand's most popular products. To see what's on sale, keep on scrolling, and get your shop on before these sell out.
Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask
This is my go-to clear up congested skin and add a dose of radiance to my complexion. Just put this mask on clean, dry skin with the included applicator brush. Leave it on until it dries, which is usually after 10-15 minutes. This clears up my skin, makes it look brighter, and it even tackles pigmentation and acne scars. Use this 2-3 a week. If you want to go all out with the self-care, apply the Australian Emu Apple Super Bounce Mask for hydration immediately after.
A shopper said, "I was breaking out so bad from winter... and when I used it I started to notice after just using the first day. My pores tighten really well and got smaller and most of my acne is gone... I still have some but I have plenty of this amazing clay mask to keep me going. So excited to keep using this non stop. My favorite clay mask ever!!!"
Another loyal user of the mask said, "I had quite a few spots on my cheeks before using this mask, I would use this twice a week and in the space of a month it's done wonders on my face."
Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy uses this face mask and so do E! Shopping Editors.
Sand & Sky Australian Emu Apple Super Bounce Mask
Give your skin a dose of hydration with this super nourishing moisture mask. It's even formulated with Vitamin C, which brightens and evens out the skin. The brand says that it visibly reduces wrinkles by 41% with polyphenols and that it increases skin hydration by 34% with "powerful blend of 5 types of Hyaluronic Acid." It comes with an application brush, makes for a cleaner application. Just put a thick layer on clean, dry skin and leave it on for about 10 minutes a couple times a week. If you have the time, use the Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask first for the ultimate self-care treatment.
A fan of the product said, "I bought the trial size and loved it so much that I ordered the full size the next week. This is GOALS. My rosacea causes dry, itchy skin with bumps, and when it's particularly dry, this is my go-to and it super hydrates it every time. And it doesn't just last a day or so, it seems to really help on a deeper level, not just on the surface. I didn't believe anything could calm my skin like this."
Another said, "This stuff is amazing. My face is insanely soft after use. I like to use it on my lips too which works wonders. A little goes such a along so I know this container will last me a while. I'll definitely be buying it again."
Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz has recommended this mask.
Sand & Sky Enzyme Powder Polish
We all need some exfoliation in our routine. Just put a half-spoon of this Enzyme Powder Polish into your palm along with a few drops of water. Rub your hands together to create a foam and massage that on your face and neck for about 15 seconds before rinsing off. Your skin will feel smooth and look brighter.
A fan of the product said, "My skin is quite dry and tends to look dull. Other products would either leave my skin red and irritated or dry it out even more so I was sceptical about using Sand and Sky's Enzyme Powder Polish. However, it turned out to be quite the game changer! It leaves my skin feeling clean and soft. Combined with the Super Bounce Mask and Splash Serum my skin isn't just hydrated, it also looks bright, more even, radiant and… younger! So here I am celebrating my 37th birthday with hardly any visible fine lines and a skin that looks and feels better than it has in years!"
Another raved, "Seriously one of the best gentle physical exfoliators. Great value too! I'm still on my first bottle after having it over a year. The new one I purchased is waiting to be opened!"
Sand & Sky Tasmanian Spring Water Wonder Body Lotion
We all know that hydration is important, but no one wants to sit around waiting for a heavy moisturizer to absorb into their skin. This lotion is super hydrating, lightweight, and it absorbs quickly without ever feeling greasy. It has a fresh, super subtle scent too.
"This body cream is the more amazing thing I have ever used. It smells so good on and does not leave me feeling oily when used. Will never use anything else again," a fan of the product raved.
Another said, "At last, a fabulous lotion that is not too thick and definitely not runny, a perfect consistency, smooths over your skin and penetrates, doesn't leave that greasy feel, leaves skin looking and feeling hydrated for hours. I'm 64, I love this lotion and highly recommend. Well done girls & thank you."
Sand & Sky Aussie Skincare Essentials Firming Face Roller
Roll your way to sculpted, radiant skin with this tool. This is great to decrease puffiness and to increase the absorption of your other skincare products. Roll the tool in upward, sweeping motions and if you want an extra-refreshing experience, keep this in the fridge.
A shopper admitted, "I bought the roller not really expecting much, so I was pleasantly surprised by the results of using it with my favorite Glow Drops serum. I've used it with my other vitamin C serums, as well. They absorb so much better and evenly. My skin looks amazing."
Another gushed, "Next level amazing. I absolutely love this roller it feels amazing on my face especially in the morning it definitely makes my face feel awake and smoother since getting this a definite game changer I feel it's a must !!"
Sand & Sky Tasmanian Spring Water Healthy Hydration Kit
Use the Splash serum after cleansing and before you apply heavier products in your skincare routine. At the end of your skincare routine apply the Hydration Boost Cream Moisturizer to seal in long-lasting hydration. This combo delivers a serious dose of long-lasting hydration and it even repairs the skin barrier, according to the brand.
A fan of the set raved, "I bought this kit because I wanted to refill my hydration boost cream and try the serum. The boost cream is a staple of my beauty routine ever since I bought the Holy Grail kit, I liked the gel texture and the weightless hydration so much, I had to get a refill. It makes my skin feel great. The serum has a great consistency. When used with the cream, the results speak for themselves. They're quality products that feel amazing on the skin, leaving it super hydrated and plumped. I recommended them to a friend and recently bought the wonder body lotion from the same collection."
Another said, "I use this every day, what a difference it makes!"
Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Smoothing Body Sand
This 4-in-1 product detoxes, smooths, moisturizes, and illuminates, according to the brand. Just scoop some of the sand and massage it into damp skin in circular motions while you shower. After you rinse it off, your skin will smooth. The brand says the product is also great to "tackle cellulite, stretch marks + ingrown hairs."
A fan of the product said, "My skin is so smooth afterwards, I leave it on for 5 minutes then wash off and I don't need to use moisturiser afterwards... the product works 100% efficiently, it's the best body scrub I've ever used."
Another said, "This is my 3rd purchase of the body sand. I basically only use it for my bikini area where I used to get ingrown hairs. I use this every time I shower and I have not had any new ingrowns and it leaves my skin so smooth and I love the natural smell."
A third shopper said, "This body scrub is fantastic and a little goes a long way. My favorite part is how healthy and glowy my skin looks after using it. My pre-date night go-to!"
Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Deep Pore Cleanser
This cleanser is great to remove your makeup, clear up congested skin, and exfoliate without that tight, stripped feeling I get from other face washes. The brand describes the cleanser as "a mega magnet for toxins, this cleanser draws impurities from the inside-out to balance oil production." It's a true game-changer.
A customer raved, "I love this cleanser, it makes my face feel so smooth and clean, the texture of my skin is so soft and with acne it doesn't clog my pores at all!"
Another said, "This stuff is awesome! The visible difference in under a week when used with the PCM (pink clay mask) is unbelievable. My daughter asked if I'd been to salon for treatment. My pores are no longer visible I feel more confident and really really happy with my face. Thank you."
Sand & Sky Tasmanian Spring Water Hydration Boost Cream
If you want a major dose of hydration without a heavy, greasy feeling, you need to check out this amazing moisturizer. It feels super lightweight and it really makes a major difference in my skin.
A shopper said, "What an incredible cream it leave my skin silky smooth and hydrated. You don't need to use a lot to get full coverage of your face, which is great!! The consistency of the cream is light and smells wonderful!!"
