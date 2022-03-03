Pretty Little Liars’ Shay Mitchell Rocks Glittering Gown While Showing Off Her Baby Bump

Oh, baby!
Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell showed off her next-level maternity style by posting a hilarious video on her Instagram account on Wednesday, March 2.
The clip features the actress, who is expecting her second child with longtime partner Matte Babel, looking extremely comfy while dressed in a gray bathrobe with no makeup on and her hair pulled up in a messy bun at home.
"OK sure, I look like this right now," the video's voiceover explains, "but if you send me one text that says something about 'mimosas' or 'brunch'..." The Dollface star then places her hand over the camera, covering it entirely.
When she removes it, Shay excitedly shows off her new wardrobe transformation, sporting a golden jacket and a glittering silver gown that highlights her growing baby bump. To further complete the look, she also added some glam makeup and curled her hair, too.
The voiceover then concludes, "...give me five minutes."
This isn't the first time Shay—who is already mom to 2-year-old-daughter Atlas—has shown off her style and sense of humor during her second pregnancy.
A day later on Thursday, March 3, she posted a photo of herself dressed comfortably while shopping and captioned it, "I never appreciated a couch in a store…until my third trimester." And, last month, Shay jokingly trying to hide her baby bump underneath an oversized blazer for a hilarious TikTok video.
But it hasn't all been laughs along the way. Opening up about her second pregnancy in a poignant Instagram post last month, Shay also called this her "most challenging season to date" as she simultaneously lost her grandmother and prepares to welcome a new little one into the world.
"I can't help but think this was the universe's plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life," she wrote. "Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time."
She added, "Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way."