How Kanye "Ye" West Feels About Kim Kardashian Being Legally Single

Watch : Kim Kardashian Is Legally SINGLE

Kim Kardashian is officially legally single again. Ye?

On March 2, Kim won a legal victory against her estranged ex by getting a judge to agree to an official request to terminate her marital status before any finalization of their divorce, which began a year ago when she filed papers to end their seven-year marriage.

Now, Kanye "Ye" West's attorney Samantha Spector wants to "dispel a few mistruths" regarding the court hearing, which she attended on behalf of the rap artist, who is now legally single as well.

"Kanye's paperwork has always indicated that his problems with the divorce was only procedural," Ye's lawyer told E! News. "Moreover, he was always in support of the divorce only if Kim satisfied the procedural requirements to protect rights under the California law."

So, where is Ye's head at, now that one matter is settled? Per his attorney's statement, "Ye is focusing his entire attention to their children."